KENDALLVILLE — Juanita Irene “Toni” Williamson, age 85, of Kendallville, Indiana, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, at Orchard Pointe in Kendallville.
Mrs. Williamson was born in Kendallville, Indiana, above the Palace of Sweets on Main Street, on Aug, 5, 1935, to Basil Earl Nott Sr., and Grace Eleanor “Pat” (Bordner) Nott-Eshelman. They preceded her in death.
She graduated from Rome City High School in 1953, and early on worked at Sears & Roebuck in Kendallville. Later she became a farm wife and worked on the family farm along with her first husband, Corky Conrad.
She retired from Kraft Foods in Kendallville after 25 years of dedicated service. After she retired, Toni worked parttime at Treasure Me Dolls in Kendallville, making Bobby Knight dolls.
She married John William Williamson in 1987, at Faith United Methodist Church in Kendallville.
Toni was a kind and friendly soul. She never met a stranger and was always concerned more about others than she was herself. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandma and homemaker and dedicated to her family. Toni was an avid sports fan and she loved watching college basketball and.
Survivors include her husband, John Williamson, of Kendallville; daughters, Kim and Matt Beerbower, of Auburn and Kelly Hipskind and Steve “Pork” Bainbridge, of Auburn; son, Craig and Michelle Conrad, of Conover, North Carolina; five grandchildren, including Courtney and Brian Weller, of Garrett, Mitchell Beerbower, of Nashville, Tennessee, Mariah Hipskind, of Leo, Tayler Hipskind and her fiancé, Jimmy Leakey, of Leo and Seger Conrad, of Conover, North Carolina; six great-grandchildren, including Braylon Knox, Navayla Hipskind, Adalyn Leakey, Zyliana Hipskind, Maddux Weller and Cooper Weller; stepdaughters, Colleen Williamson, of Nashville, Tennessee, and Kitty and Al Helmkamp, of LaGrange; step-grandchildren, Grant, Kendra and Dana Helmkamp; brother, Tom and Cheri Nott, of South Milford; many nieces and nephews; and sister-in-law, Jeannine Williamson, of Palm Springs, California.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother and sister-law, Basil Earl “Bud” and Carolyn Nott Jr.; and a grandson-in-law, Sgt. JaBraun Knox.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, from 4-7 p.m., at Hite Funeral Home.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, at 11 a.m., at Hite Funeral Home with visitation an hour prior to the service.
Pastor Stuart Kruse will officiate the funeral service.
Burial will follow at Orange Cemetery near Rome City.
Memorial donations may be made to the JaBraun Knox Memorial Scholarship Fund c/o or donor’s choice.
Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home.
