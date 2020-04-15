FORT WAYNE — Donald Heck, 77, passed away on Tuesday, April 14, 2020.
Born in Fort Wayne, Indiana, Donald was the son of the late Marshall “Bud” and Betty Heck.
Donald graduated from Huntertown High School.
He served our country as an Army veteran in the 82nd Airborne.
He retired from Shambaugh and Son, and was a member of Local #103. He was also a member of American Legion Post #499.
Donald enjoyed going to drag races and spending time with his family.
Surviving are his wife of 53 years, Sharon (Baker) Heck; children, Tammy (Jim) Stewart, Sherrie Balyeat, and Todd (Burgandy) Heck; grandchildren, Cody, Nathan, Katie, Carmen, and Daytona; brothers, Ed, of Fort Wayne, and Harold, of Huntertown.
Donald was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Marshall, Jack and Mike; and sister, Barb.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, private family services will be held.
Memorials may be made to Huntertown Fire and Rescue.
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services is handling arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.