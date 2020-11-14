AUBURN — Janice M. (Treesh) Hancock, 81, of Auburn, Indiana, died on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, at Auburn Village.
Janice was born July 29, 1939, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, a daughter of the late Walter E. and Mary M. Treesh.
Janice was a horse enthusiast and enjoyed watching the horse shows at the DeKalb County Free Fall Fair and spending time with her dogs.
She was a member of New Life Lutheran Church in Waterloo.
Janice is survived by a brother, Walter Treesh, of Auburn; sisters, Eileen (Jerry) Bucklin, of North Carolina, and Judy Norris, of Auburn; nine nephews; two nieces; many great-nieces and great-nephews; and many great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews. She was also preceded in death by three sisters, Rosalie Wickline, Dorothy Treesh and Elaine Treesh; and a sister-in-law, Faye Treesh.
A private burial will be held at Prairie Grove Cemetery in Fort Wayne.
A public memorial service will be held and announced at a later date, due to Covid-19.
Memorial donations may be made to New Life Lutheran Church.
Arrangements by Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services 502 N. Main St., Auburn.
