LIGONIER — Sherry E. Bair, age 72, of Ligonier, Indiana, passed away at Goshen Hospital on Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, at 8:55 p.m.
She was born on May 25, 1948, the daughter of Earl and Mildred (Archer) Kring in Ligonier.
On July 29, 1994, she married Terry L. Bair in Cromwell, Indiana.
Sherry graduated from Ligonier High School in 1966, and still enjoyed getting together with her friends from the Class of ’66.
She worked at Silgan Plastics for 26 years, then worked for 15 years at Supreme, until she retired.
In her retirement, Sherry volunteered at the Ligonier Visitor’s Center where she served as treasurer and also served as a substitute teacher at West Noble.
She loved vacationing in the Smoky Mountains, spending time with her family and living life to the fullest.
She is survived by her husband, Terry Bair, of Ligonier, Indiana; children, Barbara Stump, of Ligonier, Michael (Jennifer) Slone, of Cromwell and Misty (Ryan) Schroeder, of Columbia City and Tiffany (Matt) Cox, of Fort Wayne; 10 grandchildren; a great-grandson; siblings, Kay (Tal) Turner, of Indianapolis, Indiana, and Butch Stump, of Flagstaff, Arizona; along with her fur babies, Gizzy, Jax and Siddie.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and siblings, Pamela Gabbard and Philip Stump.
A celebration of Sherry's life will be held at 2 p.m., on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, at Yeager Funeral Home, 1589 Lincolnway South, Ligonier, IN 46767.
Family and friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., prior to the service at the funeral home on Saturday.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Ligonier Visitor Center & Heritage Station Museum, P.O. 353, Ligonier, IN 46767.
In keeping with her wishes, a cremation committal has taken place at Legacy Cremation & Remembrance Center in Ligonier, Indiana.
Yeager Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.yeagerfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.