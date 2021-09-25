MONTGOMERY, Mich. — Carlton E. Force, age 96, of Montgomery, Michigan, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, at Drew’s Place of Coldwater, Coldwater, Michigan.
He was born on July 21, 1925, in Kinderhook Township, Michigan.
Carlton graduated from Fremont High School in 1943.
He was a lifetime farmer, and was a school bus driver for more than 20 years for the Coldwater Schools.
Carlton was a member of Stokes Chapel United Methodist Church in California, Township, Michigan.
Carlton and his wife loved music, and were well known in the Tri-State area for many years, for playing music and singing. He was a Christian man, and enjoyed farming, gardening, and being outdoors.
He married Olive Marie Hufnagle on Sept. 24, 1944, in Fremont, Indiana. She preceded him in death on March 17, 2015.
Survivors include three sons, Rodney (Susan) Force, of Coldwater, Michigan, Eugene “Gene” (Linda) Force, of Montgomery, Michigan, and Martin (Brenda) Force, of Fremont, Indiana; six grandchildren; six step-grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; 11 step-great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and a sister, Naomi Hoot, of Coldwater, Michigan.
He was also preceded in death by his parents, Eugene Noble Force and Lulu (Harbaugh) Force Koos.
Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m., on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, at Beams Funeral Home in Fremont, Indiana.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, at Beams Funeral Home in Fremont, Indiana.
The Rev. Frederick Cain will officiate the service.
Burial will follow at Jamestown Cemetery, Fremont, Indiana.
Memorial donations in his memory may be directed to Stokes Chapel United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 272 Camden, MI 49232, or Southern Care Hospice, 1965 Boardman Road, Suite B, Jackson, MI 49202.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.beamsfuneralhome.com for the Force family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.