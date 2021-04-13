AUBURN — Alexander Eli Reinoehl, 22, of Auburn, Indiana, unexpectedly passed away on Saturday, April 10, 2021, at his residence.
He was born on July 8, 1998, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, to Octavio Montoya Jr. and Dawn Elizabeth Reinoehl.
He had worked at Walmart Distribution Center near Auburn.
Surviving are his mother, Dawn Elizabeth Reinoehl, of Garrett; his birth father, Octavio Montoya Jr., of Angola; his dad, Mark Acker, of LaGrange; maternal grandparents, Roger and Pamela Reinoehl, of Garrett; paternal grandparents, Octavio Montoya Sr. and Karen Montoya, of Angola; four sisters, Liberty Reinoehl, of Garrett, Hannah Clemons, of Waterloo, Alicia Montoya, of Angola and Vivian Montoya, of Angola; three brothers, Cayden Clemons, of Garrett, Christian Montoya, of Angola and Leo Montoya, of Angola; three nieces; five nephews; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by a sister, Sierra Montoya.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 15, 2021, from 2-7 p.m., and on Friday, April 16, 2021, from noon to 2 p.m., at Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville Chapel, 222 S. State St., Kendallville.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, April 16, 2021, at 2 p.m., at the funeral home.
Preferred memorials may be directed to Young Family Funeral Home for funeral expenses.
View a video tribute after Thursday or share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.
