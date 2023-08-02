EDENTON, NC — Gretna Faye Goodier Morgan Torlone, age 95, passed away at her home in Edenton, North Carolina, on Monday, July 24, 2023.
She was born on Aug. 24, 1927, in Galveston, Indiana, daughter of the late Fred and Vera Oakley Goodier.
She was married to Marvin Morgan for 54 years, and after Marvin’s passing, to her dear friend, Edward Torlone. She considered herself incredibly fortunate to have twice found great love in her life.
Gretna worked for the Dana Corporation for 27 years and was the first female plant manager for an automotive parts factory in the United States.
Gretna and Marvin raised their five children in Albion, Indiana, and then moved for a time to Athens, Georgia, when Dana asked her to establish a new plant there. While in Athens, she and Marvin also helped to establish a new church that is still thriving to this day. Christian faith has been an integral part of Gretna’s life, and a great number of people have been inspired by her love of God and her deep devotion to the everyday practice of that faith.
Gretna was preceded in death by her parents; her siblings, Darrell E. Goodier and Carolee Marcea Goodier Coalburn; two beloved husbands, Marvin L. Morgan and Edward Torlone; as well as her eldest son, Gary L. Morgan; and her son-in-law, Dennis M. O’Neill.
She is survived by her children, Vonna O’Neill, of Edenton, North Carolina, Marvin Richard Morgan (Julie), of Cordes Lakes, Arizona, Darla Steeh (Edward), of Franklin, Michigan, and Janice Ison (Charles), of Kings Mountain, North Carolina; stepchildren, Michael Torlone (Debbie) and Mark Torlone; as well as 19 grandchildren; 36 great-grandchildren; 14 great-great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and many “bonus” family members embraced throughout the years.
Mrs. Torlone was carried to Albion, Indiana, where friends visited with the family on Friday, July 28, 2023, at Harper Funeral Homes, Albion Chapel, 771 Trail Ridge Road, in Albion.
Funeral services were held on Saturday, July 29, 2023, at Asbury United Methodist Church, 605 E. Main St., in Albion.
The burial was at Rose Hill Cemetery, Albion. A reception followed at the church.
Preferred memorials are to Asbury United Methodist Church, Albion.
To sign the online guestbook or leave a condolence, visit www.harperfuneralhomes.com.
