COLUMBUS — Mr. Gary Nielander, at the age of 89, of Kokomo, Indiana, passed away on July 13, 2023, in Columbus, Indiana. He was the son of Ruth Ina Croddy and Paul Frederick Nielander.
He was married to Elizabeth (Chapman) Nielander, daughter of Everett Chapman and Celo Chapman, for 60 years, with whom he lived and collaborated.
Their daughter, Faith Nielander predeceased him as did his brothers, Gene and Vernon.
He is survived by Elizabeth; three of their children, Sara, Matthew and Timothy Nielander; eight grandchildren; one great-grandson; and nephews, Patrick Nielander and Mike Nielander.
Gary graduated from Kokomo High School (1952), and enlisted in 1956, serving in the U.S. Army as a code intercept operator and trainer for two years based in Okinawa. Gary graduated from Indiana University, with two bachelor’s degrees, Sociology/Psychology (1963) and Radio & Television (1964).
He lived a life of service as an employee of the State of Indiana in the community planning department, and later as an advisor to numerous counties and communities across the State. Gary was awarded the Honorary Secretary of State award and the Distinguished Hoosier award by the governor of Indiana.
He had an irrepressible sense of humor and brought joy and positive encouragement to the communities and family that he served. He was a self-taught and accomplished guitarist and harmonica player and an avid fisherman.
Gary maintained a sharp and detailed memory of his many experiences in life, was keenly interested in the human condition, and his recollections were always conveyed with humor. His life of service was embedded in faith, with the Worldwide Church of God, later United Church of God and he served as local elder until the time of his death. He will be missed by his family, church and the communities he served.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023, at Barkes, Weaver & Glick Funeral Home, 4205 Jonathan Moore Pike, Columbus, Indiana.
Family and friends may gather for visitation after 1 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, sometime raise a glass of whatever to Gary, he would’ve really liked that.
Send condolences to barkesweaverglick.com.
