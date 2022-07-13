ANGOLA — Gene Allen Hill, 78, of Angola, Indiana, passed away on Thursday, July 7, 2022, at Cameron Memorial Community Hospital in Angola, Indiana.
He was born on Jan. 12, 1944, in Elkhart, Indiana, to Walter and Viola (Mast) Hill.
Gene married Juanita Hernandez on July. 2, 1970.
He was proud to serve in the United States Army and had also served in the National Guard.
Gene was the manager at Angola Pizza Hut before retiring.
He enjoyed golfing, going to the shooting range, playing computer games and in his younger years he liked to play pool. Most of all he loved spending time with his family.
Gene was a member of Angola American Legion Post 31.
Surviving are his daughter, Samantha (Adam) Dubois, of Indianapolis, Indiana; and his three beloved granddaughters, Addison, Brooke and Ciara.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his loving wife of 38 years, Juanita Hill, on Nov. 27, 2008; sister, Peggy Schultz; and brother, Jerry Hill.
Graveside Services with Military Honors by the U.S. Army Honor Guard and the Angola American Legion will be at 1 p.m., on Friday, July 15, 2022, at Circle Hill Cemetery in Angola, Indiana.
Memorial donations may be made to the family in care of Samantha Dubois, for the grandchildren’s education or to the American Heart Association.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.weichtfh.com.
Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, Indiana.
