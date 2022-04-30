AUBURN — Connie L. Haynes, 85, died peacefully on Thursday, April 28, 2022, at her home in Auburn, Indiana, surrounded by her family.
She was born on Aug. 15, 1936, in Edon, Ohio, to Willard C. and Helen L. (Moore) Rose.
Connie worked for 25 years at Aro Corporation as a supervisor, before retiring in April 1988. She then worked as office manager for L & L Transportation for 20 years, before retiring in 2010.
She was a member of Dayspring Community Church and volunteered in the DeKalb Health/ Parkview DeKalb Hospital Gift Shop. She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary, serving as 4th District President. She was also a member of 8/40 Veterans Association and she held the offices of Finance Committee Chairman, State President and National Vice President.
Connie married Richard C. Haynes on June 17, 1966, in Waterloo, Indiana, and he passed away in February 1997.
She is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Phillip A. and Mary Bryan of Fort Wayne; daughter and son-in-law, Debbie J. and Todd McDonald, of Rome City; son-in-law, Dennis E. Geeting, of Auburn; seven grandchildren, Heather Stafford, Kristy Conrad, Carrie Bauman, Aaron Bauman, Amanda Cournoyer, Andy Penrod and Adrian Woodard; 16 great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughter, Sue A. Geeting; sister, Judy A. Harmon; and a brother, Bernard W. Rose.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., on Friday, May 6, 2022, at Roselawn Cemetery, Auburn, with Pastor Bill Lyne officiating.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, May 5, 2022, from 3-7 p.m., at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn.
Memorials may be given in Connie’s memory to Heartland Hospice.
To send condolences visit www.fellerandclark.com.
