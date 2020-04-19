AUBURN — James Sterling Fitch, 96, of Auburn, Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at Presence Sacred Heart Home in Avilla, Indiana.
He was born in Auburn on May 18, 1923, to Hurshel and Mabel (Snyder) Fitch. They preceded him in death.
James was a veteran of the United States Army serving during World War II.
He was employed at Dana Corporation for 35 years.
He was a lifelong member of Auburn Presbyterian Church where he served as a Deacon and Elder.
He was a member of the American Legon Post 97 in Auburn and a volunteer at Auburn Cord Duesenberg Museum.
James married Joanne Miller on Dec. 5, 1943. She preceded him in death after 75 years of marriage.
Surviving are two sons, James Fitch Jr., and his wife, Patricia, of Fort Wayne and Mark Fitch and his wife, Melodye, of Tucson, Arizona; four grandsons, David and wife, Jessica, Christopher and wife, Rachel, all of Fort Wayne, Michael and wife, Stephanie, of Madison, Wisconsin, and Morgan and wife, Jessica, of Fishers; granddaughter, Mary Katherine Fitch, of Huntertown; and 12 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; brother, Stephen; and a great-grandson, Aaron.
Due to the health concerns about large public gatherings, the family has decided to have a memorial service at a later date, when the restrictions on public gatherings are lifted.
Memorial donations may be made to Auburn Presbyterian Church 111 W. 12th St., Auburn, Indiana 46706.
To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.
