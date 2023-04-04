Tabitha Lee “Tabbi” (Mosley) Fell, 35, of Kendallville, Indiana, died on Saturday, April 1, 2023, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne.
Visitation is Thursday, April 6, 2023, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Harbor of Love Baptist Church, 2353 S. Lima Road, Kendallville.
Funeral services will also be held on Thursday at 1 p.m., at the church, with Pastor Charlie Mosley officiating.
Preferred memorials may be directed to the funeral home to help with expenses.
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, has been entrusted with the arrangements.
