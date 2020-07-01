Sandra Comstock Jul 1, 2020 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Sandra Kay Comstock, age 66, of LaGrange, Indiana, died on Monday, June 29, 2020, at her residence. Arrangements by Hess Funeral Home and Cremation Services in LaGrange. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. KPC News Tweets from https://twitter.com/kpcnews/lists/kpc-staff Latest e-Edition The Herald Republican To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. The News Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. The Star To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Online Poll Would you install an app on your phone that would warn you if you had been in contact with another person who subsequently tested positive for the COVID-19 virus? You voted: Yes, if my phone could handle the app No Maybe Vote View Results Back Special Sections Summer Fun 2020 2019-2020 The Phone Book Noble and LaGrange counties Get the Job: Health Care August 2019. Whitley County Chamber of Commerce 100th Anniversary 2019 Auburn in the Fall Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesAdult drowns at sandbar near Pokagon State ParkMan facing charges following alleged beatingsChildren rescued from 128-degree vanPiper PlacenciaDream becomes realitySteuben's lack of a COVID-19 surge perplexingNew first responder memorial coming to AvillaNew church moving to shopping centerGarrett student appointed to West PointNoble County COVID-19 cases up 13 Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Top Ads KD128234 KD127093 KD127035 Top Jobs KD127832 KD128113 KD128088 Stocks Market Data by TradingView Latest News DeKalb reports one new COVID-19 case State launches #MaskUpHoosiers initiative Broken power pole responsible for Kendallville power outage Indiana will move to 'Stage 4.5' Saturday Noble County sees double-digit jump in cases Suspect arrested in St. Joe stabbing Jury trials set to resume in Noble County All roads lead to equality
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.