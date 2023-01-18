ASHLEY — Steven Wayne Gilbert, 53, of Ashley, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at his home.
He was born on Aug. 7, 1969, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, to Robert and Diane (Benninghoff) Gilbert.
Steve was a graduate of St. Paris High School in Springfield, Ohio.
On Oct. 23, 1993, he was united in marriage to Tamara Reinoehl. After 27 years of marriage, she passed away on Sept. 24, 2021.
Steve loved spending time with his three grandchildren.
He was a welder at Nucor for more than 15 years. Steve was a hard worker and was truly dedicated to his job. He was always there to help if anyone needed it.
Steve enjoyed hunting, trapping and caring for his livestock on the farm.
Surviving are his mother, Diane Gilbert, of Fort Wayne; son, Kody (Carmen) Gilbert of Odessa, Texas, and his children, Sutton, Laken and Colter; son, Kendall Gilbert, of Butler, Indiana; sister, Jayne Gilbert, of Auburn, and her son, Nick Miller; father and mother-in-law, Max and Sharon Reinoehl; brothers-in-law, Todd Reinoehl and Troy (Lara) Reinoehl; and three nieces, Jamie Grate and Sydney and Kyla Reinoehl.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Tammy Reinoehl Gilbert; and his father, Robert Gilbert.
There will be a private graveside service at Fairfield Cemetery at a later date.
Memorials may be directed to St. John’s United Church of Christ, 0027 C.R. 23, Ashley, IN 46705 and the DeKalb County Humane Society, P.O. Box 806, Auburn, IN 46706.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.