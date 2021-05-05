BRIMFIELD — Lois Irene Hetrick, age 95, of Brimfield, Indiana, died on Sunday, May 2, 2021, at Parkview Noble Hospital in Kendallville.
Mrs. Hetrick was born near Albion, Indiana, on Oct. 27, 1925, to Ivan B. and Claudia M. (Ruffing) Kline. They preceded her in death.
She married Russell “Buck” Hetrick on July 6, 1943, in Albion. He preceded her in death on July 1, 1994.
Buck and Lois lived 72 years in the house they built together in Brimfield. She was a homemaker and loved flower gardening.
Survivors include her daughters, Deborah Campbell, of Kendallville, DeAnna and Terry Baker, of Englewood, Florida, and Joan and Gary Shafer, of Elkhart; son, John and Karen Hetrick, of Ossian; 15 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; brother, Sam and Bonnie Kline, of Kendallville; and sister-in-law, Ethel Kline, of Albion.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; daughter, Donna McCoy; infant sister, Edith Jean; and brothers, Don Kline, Dean Kline and Fred Kline.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 5, 2021, from 5-7 p.m., at Hite Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, May 6, 2021, at 11 a.m., at Hite Funeral Home, with Pastor Jerry Burghduff, officiating.
Visitation will be held an hour prior to the service.
Burial will follow the service at Orange Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to Brimfield United Methodist Church, American Cancer Association and Parkinson's Foundation.
Share a memory or send a condolence online at hitefuneralhome.com.
Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville.
