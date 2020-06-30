Mahlon Beachy Jun 30, 2020 11 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Mahlon Jay Beachy, 81, of Millersburg, Indiana, died at 9 p.m., on Sunday, June 28, 2020, at his residence. Arrangements are with Miller-Stewart Funeral Home in Middlebury. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. KPC News Tweets from https://twitter.com/kpcnews/lists/kpc-staff Latest e-Edition The Herald Republican To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. The News Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. The Star To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Online Poll Would you install an app on your phone that would warn you if you had been in contact with another person who subsequently tested positive for the COVID-19 virus? You voted: Yes, if my phone could handle the app No Maybe Vote View Results Back Special Sections Summer Fun 2020 2019-2020 The Phone Book Noble and LaGrange counties Get the Job: Health Care August 2019. Whitley County Chamber of Commerce 100th Anniversary 2019 Auburn in the Fall Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesAdult drowns at sandbar near Pokagon State ParkMan facing charges following alleged beatingsChildren rescued from 128-degree vanPiper PlacenciaDream becomes realitySteuben's lack of a COVID-19 surge perplexingNew first responder memorial coming to AvillaNew church moving to shopping centerDon't put your mask opinions above your child's educationSundaes on Sylvan makes Indiana's Top 20 ice cream list Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Top Ads KD127018 KD127809 KD127019 Top Jobs KD128229 KD128088 KD128113 Stocks Market Data by TradingView Latest News Firearms for dispatchers approved Police Blotter: DeKalb Excelsior academy to present ‘Fractured Fairy Tales’ on YouTube IMG Begins Fourth Annual 'Leave Your Mark' Global Outreach Essay Contest Most Steuben COVID-19 cases in people younger than 50 Man dies at hospital after responders find him injured in street, police say Stamus Networks signs Reseller Agreement with Leonard-McDowell Advanced Accelerator Applications to Build Targeted Radioligand Therapy Production Facility in Indianapolis
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.