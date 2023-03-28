AUBURN — Marie D. Bandy, 94, passed away on Friday, March 24, 2023, at the Laurels of DeKalb in Butler.
She was born Nov. 7, 1928, in Plymouth, North Carolina, to Louis Richard and Lula Jane (Phelps) Davenport.
Marie married James F. Bandy on June 15, 1951, in Camp Springs, Maryland. James passed away May 28, 2000.
She worked for the United States Government Civil Service as an Accounting Technician for 22 years, retiring in 1990. She also worked alongside her husband, Jim, as a secretary for his real estate appraising business. Upon retirement Marie and Jim moved from Camp Springs, Maryland, to Auburn, Indiana.
Marie loved the Lord Jesus Christ passionately and faithfully served him. She attended church her entire life. She loved singing and playing hymns on the piano.
After retiring, she became a member of the Gideon Auxiliary, and enjoyed going to the local jail every Sunday night to teach the Bible to the women. She also attended Bible Study Fellowship for many years.
Marie also enjoyed teaching piano lessons and was a member of the National Guild of Piano Teachers. She also enjoyed gardening and her many German Shepherd dogs.
She enjoyed spending her winters in Fort Worth, Texas, with her daughter, Patricia, and her family and her son, James.
Marie had a servant’s heart and loved spending time with her family and friends, helping them out in any way possible.
Surviving are three children and their spouses, James F. Bandy Jr., of Fort Worth, Texas, Susan M. and Matt Grate, of Waterloo and Patricia L. and Cliff Parker of Ft. Worth, Texas; eight grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and four brothers, Elmer Davenport, Lomer Davenport, Milton Davenport and Louis Davenport.
Visitation will be from 3-7 p.m., on Thursday, March 30, 2023, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn.
Services will be held at 2:30 p.m., on Friday, March 31, 2023, at Auburn Baptist Church, 1700 Old Brick Road, Auburn, with visitation from 1:30-2:30 p.m., prior to the service at the church. Pastor Bill Weaver will be officiating.
Burial will take place at Woodlawn Cemetery in Auburn.
Memorials may be directed to Gideons International.
To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.
