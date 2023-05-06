LAGRANGE — Robert L. Meeks, 89, of LaGrange, Indiana, died Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at Parkview Noble Hospital, Kendallville, Indiana.
Bob was born on Feb. 3, 1934, Fort Wayne, Indiana, to Roy B. and Esther (Bauermeister) Meeks.
He was a 1952 graduate of Concordia High School. He lettered in football, basketball, track, golf, and he was a 1952 all city basketball selection.
After high school, he graduated from International Business College with a degree in accounting.
He served in the U.S. Army from 1954-1956, with the 1st Armored Division at Fort Hood, Texas, and completed his service at Fort Benjamin Harrison.
On April 16, 1955, he married Carol Scheumann. She survives in LaGrange.
In 1956, he became a deputy with the Allen County Sheriff’s Department. While there, he became a member of the Life Saving Club.
In 1960, he joined the Indiana State Police serving in the Ligonier district. He became active in the Indiana Fraternal Order of Police (FOP), where he held several state offices. He was awarded the Addie Maddox Award, which is the highest award given by the FOP. He retired from the Indiana State Police in 1981, with the rank of Post Commander 1st Sergeant.
After retirement Bob started Meeks Security and in 1984, he was elected to the Board of Trustees at Lakeland School Corporation in LaGrange.
In 1988, he was elected to the Indiana State Senate. He served as chairman of the Corrections Committee, the Budget Committee, the Appropriations Committee and the Lakes Management Study Committee.
He received many awards during his tenure; Outstanding Freshman Senator of the Year, NRA Defender of Freedom Award, Harry Harman Memorial Award, Indiana Chamber Small Business Award, Welsh-Bowen Distinguished Public Official Award and many Legislators of the Year Awards from various associations. He retired from public service in 2008.
He was promoted to Brigadier General in the Army Guard Reserve by Governor O’Bannon. He was named an honorary member of the IPFW Campus Police.
The Indiana State Police Post on the Toll Road 80/90 was dedicated in his honor. He received Honorary Doctorate Degrees from Vincennes University, Indiana University, Purdue University, Trine University and Ivy Tech.
Bob received the Sagamore of the Wabash Award from Governor Mitch Daniels and was named LaGrange County Citizen of the Year in 2008.
In retirement, he was active in LaGrange American Legion Post #215, where he served on the Executive Board.
He was a member of Mt. Zion Lutheran Church where he served in several leadership roles. He also was a member of the Meridian Sun Lodge F&AM #76, Scottish Rite of Fort Wayne, Mizpah Shrine of Northeast Indiana and the LaGrange County Shrine Club.
Bob was a loving husband, father and grandfather, who enjoyed watching sporting events and playing cards with family and friends. In his free time, he also enjoyed playing golf and reading.
Along with his wife, Carol, he is survived by his daughter, Denise (Steven) Schrock, of Topeka, Indiana; three sons, Kevin L. Meeks, of LaGrange, Indiana, Kent (Nancy) Meeks, of Cutler, Indiana, and Layne (Kelly) Meeks, of Cromwell, Indiana; five grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and two brothers, Charles “Bud” Meeks and Frederick H. Meeks.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at Frurip-May Funeral Home, 309 W. Michigan St., LaGrange, IN 46761, from 3-7 p.m.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m., on Friday, May 12, 2023, at Mt. Zion Lutheran Church, 797 N. Detroit St. LaGrange, IN 46761, with the Rev. Forest Van Gundy officiating the services.
Military Rites will be provided by LaGrange American Legion Post #215.
Memorial contributions may be given in Robert’s memory to Mt. Zion Lutheran Church or LaGrange American Legion Post #215.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.fruripmayfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Frurip-May Funeral Home, LaGrange, Indiana.
