LAGRANGE — Nancy Ann Timmis, 89, of LaGrange, Indiana, died on Dec. 10, 2021, at Miller's Merry Manor in LaGrange.
Nancy was born in Hartford City, Indiana, on Oct. 29, 1932, to Gerald and Esther (Coats) Oswalt.
She graduated from Montpelier High School in 1950.
Nancy moved to LaGrange in 1964. She worked at The House of Beauty, Sweets and Such, the dental office of Dr. Ronald Denton, and Sealed Power.
She had been an active member of Psi Iota Xi Sorority.
She also was an active member of Brighton Chapel.
Nancy married Larry Timmis on Oct. 14, 1989, in Elkhart, Indiana. She and Larry spent their winters in Bonita Springs, Florida, and enjoyed many memorable trips with the Fort Wayne Chapter of the Wally Byam Caravan Club, during the summer months.
Survivors include her children, Steve (Mary Ann) Liechty, of LaGrange, Mike Liechty, of Sarasota, Florida, David Liechty, of Chicago and Phil Liechty, of Churubusco; three stepsons, Scott Timmis, of Fort Wayne; Steve Timmis, of LaGrange and Tim (Ingrid) Timmis, of League City, Texas; four grandchildren, Alec Liechty, of LaGrange, Meredith (Brock) Moliere, of San Antonio, Texas, and Kimberly and Gillian Liechty, of Sarasota, Florida; three step-grandchildren, Ben and Patrick Timmis, of Chicago and Heather (Jackson) Cochran, of Spring, Texas.
Viewing will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, at Frurip-May Funeral Home, 309 W. Michigan St., LaGrange, with the service immediately following at 2 p.m.
The Pastor Rustin Krapfl will officiate the services and burial will be at Greenwood Cemetery in LaGrange.
Memorials may be directed to Brighton Chapel, 5415 North S.R. 3, Howe, IN, 46746.
Visitors are asked to wear masks for the viewing and service.
Online condolences may be submitted to the family at www.fruripmayfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Frurip-May Funeral Home, LaGrange.
