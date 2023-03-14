Carol Ann Cain, age 88, of Kendallville, Indiana, died on Monday, March 13, 2023, at Kendallville Manor Healthcare Center.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., on Saturday, March 18, 2023, at Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville, followed by funeral services at 2 p.m.
Burial will take place at Lake View Cemetery, Kendallville.
Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.