LAGRANGE — Donald Gene Bish, 66, of LaGrange, Indiana, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne.
He was born on Aug. 10, 1955, in Wolf Lake, Indiana.
Don was an owner/operator and had been driving for Omni Source.
He enjoyed fishing and hunting, sitting on his porch at the lake, and especially loved cars.
On July 23, 2009, in Angola, he married Karen Kunce. She survives in LaGrange.
Also surviving are daughters, Jennifer Dingman, of Waterloo, Michelle Berkes-Adams, of Fort Wayne, Crystal Rodman, of Kendallville, Kelli (Calvin) Leiter, of Florida, and Amber Riddle, of Wolcottville; grandchildren, Blaine Harlan, of New York, Nicholas Terry, of California, Kimberly Vanderpool, of Kendallville, Caedmon Berkes-Adams, of Fort Wayne and Delphi Berkes-Adams, of Fort Wayne. Also surviving are sisters, Robin Campbell, of Kendallville and Cindy (John) McGill, of Albion; brothers, Mike (Judy) Bish, of Wawaka and Robert Holcomb, of the Philippines; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Don and Mary Bish; and a sister, Pam Whitford.
A gathering of family and friends will be held from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, with a Celebration of Life service at 4 p.m., at Harper Funeral Homes, Albion Chapel, 771 Trail Ridge Road, Albion.
An additional celebration of Don's life will be held at a later date, following cremation.
Contributions in Don's memory may be directed to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
To sign the guestbook or leave a condolence, visit www.harperfuneralhomes.com.
