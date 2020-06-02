CROMWELL — Phillip Charles “PC” Hunter, 76, of Cromwell, Indiana, left the arms of his loved ones to join the arms of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, at noon on Friday, May 29, 2020, at his home following a year and a half battle with cancer.
He was born on Jan. 27, 1944, in his Ligonier, Indiana, home to William Eldon Hunter and Margaret Roslyn (Franks) Hunter.
Phil married his wife, Sandra Lee (Tapp) Hunter on Sept. 6, 1985.
He was a devout member of Stone’s Hill Community Church in Ligonier, where he served as head usher for 15-plus years, until his illness.
He was a former member of American Legion and Elks Lodge of Ligonier.
Phillip graduated from Ligonier High School in 1962, and then joined the United Stated Air Force, where he was a jet mechanic from 1963-1967.
He was a driver for UPS, operating engineer for Reith Riley, and retired after 20 years in service from Redman Homes. Phil transported cars for Wysong’s and Burnworth-Zollars after retiring.
Phil enjoyed golfing, fishing, and family Florida vacations. He was an enthusiastic storyteller, as well as a great listener and caregiver. He was an avid White Sox, Green Bay Packer, and Nascar fan.
Phil, “PC”, Prince Charming, Husband, Dad, Grandpa, Pawpaw, most enjoyed spending time with his beloved family. He could be found at many events cheering on the West Noble Chargers, Penn Kingsman, Warsaw Tigers, Wawasee Warriors, and Nebraska Corn Huskers.
He is survived by his wife, and six children, Starr (Kristopher) Cox, of Cromwell, Lisa Metzinger, of Warsaw, Steffany (Doug) Miller, of Elkhart, Jeffrey (Molly) Hunter, of Syracuse, Michael (Amber) Hunter, of Ligonier, and Christopher (Angelina) Hunter, of Cromwell; 14 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren; sisters, Janet (Gene) Wolf, of Stevensville, Michigan, and Marilyn (Wayne) Eash, of Ligonier; brother, Nelson (Carol) Hunter, of Ligonier; and sister-in-law, JoElla Hunter, of Toledo Ohio.
He was preceded in death by his parents; grandson, Kyle Ryan Hunter; brother, Jerald Hunter; and sister, Nina Baker.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at Stone’s Hill Community Church in Ligonier.
Funeral services will follow at 2 p.m. on Wednesday in the church, with Pastor Joey Nelson officiating.
Burial will take place following the service at Oak Park Cemeteryin Ligonier.
Owen Family Funeral Home, 1001 S. Huntington St., Syracuse, is in charge of arrangements.
Preferred memorials may be given to Stone’s Hill Community Church, 151 W. Stones Hill Road, Ligonier, IN 46767 or American Cancer Services, 111 E Ludwig Road, #105, Fort Wayne, IN 46825. To send condolences to the family in memory of Phillip Hunter, please visit www.owenfamilyfuneralhome.com.
