AVILLA — David A. Swonger, age 70, of Avilla, Indiana, and formerly of Garrett, Indiana, died on Monday, July 4, 2022, surrounded by his loving family.
Dave was born May 29, 1952, in Garrett, Indiana, to Paul E. and Kathryn (Randol) Swonger, and they preceded him in death.
He married Deborah A. Lewis on Aug. 18, 1973, in Garrett, Indiana.
Dave was a track man on the B&O and CSX railroads, retiring on June 1, 2012.
Dave was a member of the DeKalb County Horsemen's Association.
Dave is survived by his wife, Deb Swonger, of Avilla, Indiana; son, Shilo (Shannon) Swonger, of Garrett, Indiana; daughter, Shawna (Jason) Roahrig, of Garrett, Indiana; granddaughters, Alyssa Combs and Taygen Combs; and grandson, Paul David Swonger.
Dave was preceded in death by his parents, Paul E. and Kathryn Swonger; brother, Dale Swonger; and sister, Diana Kay Custer.
Private services will take place at Christian Union Cemetery
Memorials are to the DeKalb County Horsemen's Association, 5873 C.R. 427, Auburn, IN 46706
You may send a condolence or sign the online register book at www.thomasfuneralhome.org.
Arrangements by Thomas Funeral Home, 1277 C.R 56, Garrett, IN 46738.
