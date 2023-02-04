SALEM, SC — Michelle Lynn (Saunders) Stockberger passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by family, on Monday, January 30, 2023.
Michelle was born on Dec. 10, 1956, to Lewis and Carol Saunders in Quincy, Michigan.
After spending her childhood on the family farm, Michelle set her sights on college. She attended Tri State University in Angola, Indiana, where she met the love of her life, William “Bill” Stockberger. After graduation they married on April 7, 1979.
Michelle and Bill settled into their new life together, living in several places in Indiana, before returning to Angola in 1998. Through the years, Michelle advanced in her career as an accountant to becoming CFO at Univertical in Angola, Indiana.
In 2019, Michelle and Bill celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary with a big party in Angola, which is a night everyone can remember.
In the spring of 2020, the couple moved to Salem, South Carolina, leaving behind cold Indiana winters and to be closer to friends in retirement.
Michelle was the aunt that loved to spoil all her nephews and nieces, and later great- nephews and great-nieces.
Christmas was a big time of year for Michelle, who spent hours getting the perfect gifts for everyone. Then in the summertime and over breaks she would spoil everyone with trips to the Indianapolis Zoo, taking us to the newest restaurant or on our annual trips to Kings Island in the summer.
In her spare time, Michelle enjoyed crafting, scrapbooking, painting and of course renovating her homes. She also enjoyed traveling, which started her junior year in high school, when she was an exchange student in Norway. Some of the more memorable trips were when she and Stock visited Costa Rica and Hawaii, in recent years.
Michelle is survived by her mother, Carol Saunders, of Quincy, Michigan; her siblings, Robin Alexander, of Kalamazoo, Michigan, Scott (Shelly) Saunders, of Quincy, Michigan, and Gregg Saunders, of Quincy, Michigan; sister-in-law, Lisa Stockberger, of Granger, Indiana; as well as her nephews, nieces, great-nephews and great-nieces.
Michelle leaned heavily into her faith and continued asking for healing prayers throughout her final days. The family is taking comfort knowing she is with our Lord now.
Michelle was preceded in death by her father, Lewis Saunders; her nephew, Brandon Saunders; and her father-in-law and mother-in-law, William and Eva Stockberger.
Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m., on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, at Fairview Missionary Church, Angola, Indiana.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, at Fairview Missionary Church, Angola, Indiana, with Jeanette Strauss officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Boomerang Backpack of Steuben County, Indiana, or to Hospice of the Foothills, Seneca, South Carolina.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.weichtfh.com.
Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, Indiana.
