Ronald Dean Lochamire, 87, of Hudson, Indiana, died on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, at his residence.
Memorial services will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, at 6 p.m., at Young Family Funeral Home, Hudson-Ashley Chapel, 612 N. Main St., Hudson, with Pastor Donna Holcomb of Helmer United Methodist Church officiating.
Visitation will also be on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, beginning at 4 p.m., until the time of the service at the funeral home.
Burial will be at Circle Cemetery, Hudson.
Share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.
