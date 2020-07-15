Margien Lund

LAGRANGE — Margien L. Lund, 96, of LaGrange, Indiana, and formerly of Fish Lake, died on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at Miller’s Merry Manor in LaGrange.
She was born on Feb. 5, 1924, in Chicago, Illinois, to George N. and Frances (Toman) Lund. they preceded her in death.
Margien moved to LaGrange County in 1969, from Wisconsin.
She worked as a professional social worker.
She held memberships in numerous organizations, such as, LaGrange County Cultural Arts Council, ACRES, Inc., LaGrange County Literacy Council, AARP of LaGrange County, Academy of Certified Social Workers, National Association of Social Workers and Girl Scouts of America. She was also a Girl Scout Leader.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Harriet Mays and Shirley Turpin; and a brother, George H. Lund.
In accordance to her wishes, Margien will be cremated and there will be no public services.
Online condolences may be submitted to the family at www.fruripmayfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Frurip-May Funeral Home in LaGrange.
