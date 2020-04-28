FORT WAYNE — Lisa Marie Jones, 56, passed away on Saturday, April 25, 2020, at her home in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
She was born on June 24, 1963, in Auburn, Indiana, to Richard and Judith (Boren) Lint. Her father survives in Fort Wayne and her mother has preceded her in death.
She was a 1981 graduate of DeKalb High School.
Lisa worked for Magnavox in Auburn for 32 years. She was currently working at Ultra Electronics in Columbia City, Indiana, for the past 10 years.
She attended County Line Church of God in rural Auburn.
Lisa enjoyed bowling when she was younger. She enjoyed visiting with friends and loved spending time with her nieces, nephews and especially her two sons, Christopher and Colin.
Surviving are two sons, Christopher Jones, of Fort Wayne and Colin Jones, of Fort Wayne; two sisters, Robin (Jeff Erikson) Martin, of Fort Wayne, and Tara Lint, of New Haven; and several nieces and nephews.
Private family services will take place at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, with burial taking place at Woodlawn Cemetery in Auburn.
Memorials may be directed to County Line Church of God or Heart to Heart Hospice.
