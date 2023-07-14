STROH — Miles S. Perkins, 88, of Stroh, Indiana, passed away on Sunday, July 9, 2023.
He was born on Feb. 17, 1935, in Stroh, Indiana, to Floyd A. and Florence M. (Gravit) Perkins.
He attended Stroh School and was a 1953 graduate of Salem Center High School. He attended Indiana University for a short time before returning home due to illness.
He then worked for several months at Stroh Grain Company before starting at Farmers State Bank (FSB) in Stroh, where he was Assistant Manager from 1954-1956. He left FSB to work at Fort Wayne National Bank from 1956-1960, and then came back to Stroh, where he was the Branch Manager in 1960, before taking on the role of Supervisor at the LaGrange Branch in 1964. He became President of Farmers State Bank in 1976, when his father, Floyd A. Perkins, retired. He served in this role until 2000, but remained Chairman of the Board for another 10 years. He was a director at the bank from 1971, until his retirement in 2010, marking 56 years of banking in LaGrange County, Indiana.
He married his wife, Judith C. Merritt on Sept. 9, 1967, at St. James Chapel, after a short courtship that started with a blind date. They raised their family on Big Turkey Lake near Stroh, Indiana.
He was a lifetime member of Stroh Church of Christ and served as a Deacon.
He belonged to the Stroh Lions Club and was honored as a W.P. Woods Fellow for 60 years of service in June 2019. He was an original shareholder of the Prairie Heights Community School Corporation, founded in 1963. He served as a founding board member and first President of the LaGrange County Community Foundation (LCCF) in 1991, and on the Board of Directors from 1991 to 1997. After his retirement, he worked with the LCCF to establish the Stroh Community Fund in 2000, and the Prairie Heights Perkins Family Scholarship Fund in 2009.
He loved flying and was part owner of a Cessna for 10 years before he got married. He loved to travel and was especially fond of visiting National Parks and Historic Sites. He visited all 50 states, 38 national parks and spent two weeks in China with his sister, Martha Relford.
Like his father, he became a real estate developer establishing Meadow Springs Pointe on Big Turkey Lake outside of Stroh in 1997.
Survivors include his two daughters and sons-in-law, Alice (Mark) Snyder, of Grayling, Michigan, and Ann (Matt) Scott, of Pittsboro, Indiana; grandchildren, Benjamin Snyder, Brady Miles Scott, Kris Snyder and Macy Scott; two sisters, Martha F. Relford, of Chicago, Illinois, and Marilyn K. (Daniel) Faulkner, of Wolcottville.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Karen Stockwell and Annetta L. Whittig; and his brother, James Perkins, who died in the early morning of the same day.
A visitation will be held at Stroh Church of Christ, 4540 S – 1100 W, Hudson, Indiana, on Thursday, July 20, 2023, from 2-8 p.m.
Memorial services will be held at the church on Friday, July 21, 2023, at 10 a.m., with Mike Hamm officiating the services.
Burial will take place at Lake Bethel Cemetery, rural LaGrange, Indiana, following the service.
Memorial donations may be made to Stroh Church of Christ.
