NORTH MANCHESTER — Ruth Elizabeth Bowman, 97, passed away on Nov. 9, 2021, at Peabody Health Care, North Manchester, Indiana.
Ruth was born on Jan. 31, 1924, in Blackstone, Virginia. She was the first daughter after six brothers, of William L. and Vesta A. (Texter) Graham. A time of rejoicing!
When Ruth was 3 years old, the family moved from Virginia to Auburn, Indiana. She received her education in the Auburn public schools, and after high school graduation in 1942, she became a secretary for an export/import business in Auburn.
In 1947, she made the decision to attend Manchester College in North Manchester, Indiana. In 1951, she graduated cum laude, with degrees in sociology, music and religion.
Ruth’s first position was in Plymouth, Indiana, where she taught Bible study to elementary students during release time. Later she worked for the Plymouth Church of the Brethren as director of Christian Education, as well as choir director. In 1959, Ruth accepted the position of director of Christian Education with the North Manchester Church of the Brethren.
It was in North Manchester that she met Edward Lyons. He was the Church of the Brethren pastor in Michigan City, Indiana, a widower with two daughters, Linda and Sandra.
Ruth and Ed married on New Year’s Day, 1962. After several years, Ed accepted the pastorate of a Church of the Brethren first in Miami, Florida, and later in Orlando. Here Ruth was the organist for the church, as well as working for the Audubon Society. From Orlando, they moved to Kent, Washington, where Ed was pastor for Covington Church of the Brethren. They lived in Kent until Ed’s death in 2002.
During Ruth’s college days she had briefly dated Ray Bowman, until she introduced him to her roommate, Lydia. Ray and Lydia soon married. After Lydia died in 2004, Ray emailed Ruth, and the two of them rekindled their friendship, leading to their wedding in June 2005. Ruth relocated from Washington to Timbercrest, in North Manchester, where she remained after Ray’s death in 2011.
Ruth had a full and interesting life; she traveled to the Holy Land, and with her sister, explored many areas of Washington, Oregon, and Canada. She was active in Amnesty International, and Timbercrest Seniors for Peace; she also corresponded with Death Row inmates, and often contacted government officials regarding their positions on peace and justice issues.
The loving memory of Ruth Bowman will be forever cherished by her sister, Dorothy Graham; stepdaughter, Linda Raymond; niece, Marsha Banicki Graham; and dear friend, Jim Mitchell, who were her faithful caretakers; a “village” full of Grahams, Lyons, and Bowmans who adored her, and all her friends across the country and at Timbercrest.
Ruth was preceded in death by her parents, Will and Vesta Graham; brothers, William, Richard, Robert, Kenneth, John and James; and her sister, Helen Potts.
A celebration of her life will be held at North Manchester Church of the Brethren on Saturday, May 21, 2022, at 2 p.m., with calling beginning at 1 p.m.
Family and friends are invited for a reception following the service.
For those wishing to honor the memory of Ruth Bowman, memorials may be made to
Manchester Church of the Brethren, 1306 N. Beckley St., North Manchester, IN 46962;
Heifer International, 1 World Ave., Little Rock, AR 72202; Oglala Lakota College, Box 537, Kyle, SD 57752; New Community Project, 117 Nature Road, Blue Ridge, VA 24064; and Oglala Lakota College, P.O. Box 537, Kyle, SD 57752.
The family has entrusted McKee Mortuary with care and final arrangements.
Condolences may be emailed to mckeemortuary.com
