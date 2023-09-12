AUBURN — William Bruce Scranage, 79, of Auburn, Indiana, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his daughter and family on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023 at St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis. He succumbed to severe injuries from an automobile accident while driving his beloved 1937 Supercharged Cord Beverly in the ACD Car Club’s annual Hoosier Tour on Aug. 30, 2023, near Noblesville, Indiana His “steady girlfriend” of nine years, Carolyn “Punki” Shelton, was by his side that day and is presently recovering from an orthopedic injury.
He was born on Feb. 25, 1944, in Auburn, to John Milton and Agnes (Smoker) Scranage. He grew up with his three brothers on the family farm on the Old Auburn Road in Ashley, Indiana.
Bruce was a 1962 graduate of Ashley High School. While in high school he was the FFA King of DeKalb County and throughout his life he supported the youth who competed in cattle shows at the DeKalb County Fair in Auburn. He also helped make the construction of the new show barn at the fairgrounds possible. He went on to attend Purdue University with his best friend, Jim Ankney and graduated in 1966, with a Bachelor’s Degree in Agricultural Business.
Bruce honorably served his state and his country in the Indiana Army National Guard out of Fort Wayne.
In his younger years Bruce worked at the A&W in Angola and he worked at Zollner Piston in the summers to be able to pay his own way through college. Later he ran a fertilizer company in Walnut Grove, Illinois, before coming back to Auburn to teach sixth grade at McKenney-Harrison Elementary School. After teaching, Bruce spent more than 50 years in the real estate business. First, he was with Allen Graber Realty before purchasing Wible Real Estate in Auburn with Alice McDonald. He and his business partner, Norm Rohm, also owned and operated NB Properties.
Bruce was very active in the community and always willing to give back in many ways. He served on the board of the DeKalb Humane Society, as well as being a member of the Rod and Gun Club and the Auburn Elks. Over the years he supported his alma mater, Purdue University, as well as Trine University, the DeKalb Humane Society and many other beneficial organizations. He especially enjoyed supporting Living With Hope Ministry and his daughter’s and granddaughter’s mission work in Kenya with this organization.
He loved and collected cars, race cars, boats, antique tractors … really anything with an engine. He liked going to auto races and his support of funny car driver, Del Worsham, was instrumental to his success in NHRA.
Survivors include his daughter and son-in-law, Jodi and Andrew Van Veld, of Fort Wayne; two grandchildren, Jacob and Kaylee Van Veld and Emily Van Veld; several loving nieces; nephews; and other extended family members who loved him very much.
Bruce was thankful for the friendship and nine-year marriage to his high school sweetheart, Julia Ann Albright, and for the wonderful gift of his daughter, Jodi, that this marriage produced.
He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers and a sister-in-law, Dan Scranage, Al and Virginia Scrange and Mike Scranage; two nephews, John Scranage and Steve Scranage and his companion of 38 years, Jackie Smith, who passed away in 2013.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023, from 2-7 p.m., at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 S. Center St., in Auburn.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, Sept. 15 2023, at 1 p.m., at the funeral home, with Pastor Duane Burris officiating.
Burial will follow the services at Fairfield Cemetery, north of Corunna.
Memorial donations may be given in Bruce’s memory to the DeKalb Humane Society, 5730 C.R. 11A, Auburn, IN 46706.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.fellerandclark.com and on our Facebook page at Feller and Clark Funeral Homes.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn.
