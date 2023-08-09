FORT WAYNE — Gregory Lee Wallen, age 58, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, at Parkview Randallia Hospital in Fort Wayne.
Greg was born in Kendallville, Indiana, on Sept. 3, 1964, son of the late Cledis and Audrey Lee (Goodman) Wallen.
Known by many as "Wally", he graduated from East Noble High School in 1983. He was CEO and president of U.S. Silicones in Fort Wayne.
He married Michelle Leeanne Johnson on Oct. 30, 1999, in Las Vegas, Nevada, and she survives him in Fort Wayne.
Wally was a great friend. He was deeply loved and will be greatly missed by all those who knew him and loved him.
Other survivors include his brother, Vernon and Brenda Wallen, of Wawaka; and sister, Lisa Wallen, of Kendallville.
There will be a visitation and gathering for family and friends on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville followed by a graveside service at 2:30 p.m., at Orange Cemetery.
There will also be a celebration of Wally’s life immediately following the graveside service at the Kendallville Elks at 4 p.m. You are encouraged to bring old photos to show and share.
Memorial donations in Wally’s name may be made to Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control.
Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville.
