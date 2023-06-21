KENDALLVILLE — Vada F. Shepherd, 90, of Kendallville, Indiana, died on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne.
She was born on July 15, 1932, in Kendallville, to Burl S. and Glendora M. (Wiedman) Edwards. They preceded her in death.
On Jan. 29, 1951, in Angola, Indiana, she married Loyd Shepherd. He preceded her in death on Sept. 7, 2003.
Vada had worked at No-Sag in Kendallville for 19 years; she had also helped her husband in his businesses and helped him as a Pastor’s wife in any way she could. Above all else she was a homemaker who enjoyed taking care of her family.
She was a loving mom who always put her family first. She also enjoyed her time with friends, traveling, shopping, cooking and cleaning. She attended Destiny Family of Faith in Kendallville.
Surviving are two sons, Michael Shepherd, of Kendallville and Gene (Pat) Shepherd, of St. Louis, Missouri; a daughter, Margaret (Ken) Wisniewski, of Kendallville; grandchildren, Chad (Mandy) Prince, Brittany Shepherd, Summer (Matthew Traxler) Shepherd, Ben Shepherd, Tyler (Courtney) Shepherd, Dustin (Trisha) Cupp, Shawn (Amber) Prince and Austin Shepherd; and numerous great-grandchildren.
She was also preceded in death by two sons, Brad Shepherd, on May 29, 2003, and Loyd Shepherd Jr., on Oct. 8, 2012; and five siblings, Bob Edwards, John Edwards, Doris Gose, Jim Edwards and Gene Edwards.
Visitation will be on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, from 2-8 p.m., at Bethel Christian Baptist Church, 2838 E. U.S. 6, Kendallville, at the corner of U.S. 6 and S.R. 9 North, and one hour prior to the funeral services on Thursday, June 22, 2023.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, June 22, 2023, at 11 a.m., also at the church, with Pastor Percy Young of Cornerstone Fellowship in Kendallville, officiating.
Burial will follow at Lake View Cemetery in Kendallville.
Casketbearers will be Gene Shepherd, Michael Shepherd, Austin Shepherd, Dustin Cupp, Tyler Shepherd, Ethan Prince, Shawn Prince and Chad Prince.
Preferred memorials are to the family.
Share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.