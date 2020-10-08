PLANO, Texas — Frances R. “Fran” Mefford, 88, formerly of Auburn, Indiana, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, at Vitas in-patient Hospice in Texas.
She was born on March 17, 1932, in Indianapolis, Indiana, to J. Frank and Helen T. (Groneuier) Russell.
She received degrees from William Woods College at Fulton, Missouri, DePauw University at Greencastle and then a Master of Arts in English from Indiana University in Bloomington, where she belonged to Kappa Alpha Theta Sorority.
She was always active in community affairs with Kenwigs Club, Auburn Literary Club, Auburn Garden Club, 50-plus year member of Tri Kappa and especially supporting the DeKalb County Republican Central Committee.
She was also a member of the PEO Sisterhood and an Elder in the Auburn Presbyterian Church.
She married Donald T. Mefford in August 1955, in Greensburg, Indiana, and he passed away on July 11, 2019.
She is survived by a son and two daughters, Stanley Austin Mefford and his wife, Joni Carper Mefford, of Plano, Texas, Ellen Elizabeth Mefford, of Grapevine, Texas, and Mary Courtney McGrath and her husband, David, of Hartland, Wisconsin; three grandchildren, Matthew Austin Mefford, Adrian Melissa Mefford and Austin James McGrath.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and a brother, John Richard Russell.
Services will be held at 1 p.m., on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at Auburn Presbyterian Church with the Rev. David Lawrence officiating.
The family will receive friends two hours prior to the service on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the church.
A private family committal will take place at Woodlawn Cemetery in Auburn.
Preferred memorials are to Eckhart Public Library or Auburn Presbyterian Church.
To send condolences visit www.fellerandclark.com.
