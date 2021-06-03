ALBION — Philip Allen Hakey, 79, of Albion, Indiana, passed away on Monday, May 31, 2021, at his residence.
He was born in Fort Wayne, Indiana, on Jan. 18, 1942, to Robert A. and Rosemary (McCoy) Hakey. They preceded him in death.
Philip married Lucille Mae Wagner on July 7, 1962. She preceded him death on Feb. 28, 2019.
He worked for Meyer Stamping in Fort Wayne for 29 years.
Philip was a member of Wolf Lake Methodist Church, Albion Eagles #2455 and Wolf Lake Lions Club.
He loved fishing, woodworking, restoring old cars and collecting die cast cars.
He is survived by his two daughters, Suzanne Marie Hakey and Josephine Mae Hakey; one son, Wesley Allen Hakey; two grandchildren, Christopher (Becky) Hakey and Matthew Hakey; great-granddaughter, Ariella; five stepbrothers, Roger (Barb) Hakey, John (Lisa) Hakey, Mark Hakey and Jerry (Ev) Harden; and two stepsisters, Tina (David) Hicks and Bonnie Crabtree.
He was preceded in death by one son, Philip Hakey Jr., on Dec. 1, 2016; and stepbrother, Barry Harden.
Visitation will be from 2-5 p.m., on Sunday, June 6, 2021, at Sheets and Childs Funeral Home, 206 N. Main St., Churubusco, IN 46723.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., on Monday, June 7, 2021, at the funeral home.
Burial will be at Sparta Cemetery.
Memorials to American Heart Association.
Send an online note to the family at www.sheetsandchilds.com.
