Lavinn Hyland
KENDALLVILLE — Lavinn Sue “Vinnie” Hyland, age 85, of Kendallville, Indiana, passed away on Monday, June 26, 2023, at Parkview Randallia Hospital in Fort Wayne.
Mrs. Hyland was born in Avilla, Indiana, on Dec. 1, 1937, daughter of the late Kenneth F. Lash and Gertrude (Schmuck) Lash Arnold.
She graduated from Avilla High School and married Donald Dean Hyland on May 28, 1960, at the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Avilla. Don preceded her in death on June 9, 2013.
Vinnie was an administrative assistant with Lincoln Life in Fort Wayne and other area manufacturing industries.
Survivors include her daughter, Kimberly Ann Hyland and her wife, Teresa Smith, M.D., of Angola; granddaughters, Courtney Harmon and her fiancé, Charlie Sandberg, of Fort Wayne and Brooke Harmon, of Avilla; and grandson, Brant Harmon, of Avilla.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Don; sister, Sheila Gage; and brothers, Gene Lash, Kenneth Lash and Lee Lash.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, July 6, 2023, at 2 p.m., at Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville, with visitation from noon to 2 p.m., prior to the service.
Pastor Nikki Shaw will officiate the funeral service.
Burial will follow at Lake View Cemetery in Kendallville.
Casketbearers will be Larry Lash, Steve Lash, Tracey Lash, Ford Frick, Tyler Lash and Charlie Sandberg.
Memorial donations may be made to your local humane shelter of choice.
Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home.
