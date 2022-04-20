Kendallville, IN (46755)

Today

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 47F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 47F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Higher wind gusts possible.