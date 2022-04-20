BUTLER — Sonya S. (Alexander) Cameron, 83, of Butler, passed away Sunday, April 17, 2022, at The Laurels of DeKalb in Butler.
She was born July 12, 1938, in Portland, Indiana, to Fred and Madonna (Davis) Alexander.
Sonya worked in the assembly department for General Motors for 25 years, retiring in 2000.
She was a member of the Butler Church of the Nazarene.
Sonya also was a member of the UAW, Eagles, Order of the Eastern Star and Elks Lodge.
Surviving are four sons and their spouses, Terry L. and Betty Rickman of Angola, Michael J. and Dianne Rickman of Grand Island, Florida, Stephen C. and Brenda Rickman of St. Joe, and James E. and Christine Crager of Butler; 15 grandchildren; 23 great grandchildren; several great-great grandchildren; and two sisters and a brother-in-law, Lynn Kaiser of Butler and Ann and Phil Vose of Butler.
She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Alan Alexander and Tom Alexander.
A memorial service will take place at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 23, 2022, at Butler Church of the Nazarene, 500 N. Beech St., Butler, with the Rev. Paul Patton officiating.
Visitation will be from 1–2 p.m. Saturday, April 23, 2022, prior to the service at the funeral home.
Memorials may be directed to Heartland Hospice or the Butler Church of the Nazarene. To send condolences, visit fellerandclark.com.
