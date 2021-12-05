Virginia Watson
Virginia L. Watson, 94, formerly of Indianapolis, died peacefully at Miller’s at Oak Pointe, Columbia City, at 1:12 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, where she had been a resident since October.
A Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 9 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 5333 E Washington St, Indianapolis, IN 46219.
Entombment is at the Washington Park East Cemetery, Indianapolis. Visitation is one hour before the Mass at the church. Arrangements are in the care of Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City.
Preferred memorials are to the America Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA).
