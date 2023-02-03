AVILLA — Jordan James "J.J." Parker, 26, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023.
He was born on April 2, 1996, in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Jordan was a 2014 graduate of East Noble High School.
He loved being outdoors — camping and canoeing, hanging with his friends, and was a 4-H champion, competing with sheep. His pit bulls, Daisey and Marcie, held a special place in his life, along with his cats, Tut and Captain. Jordan had a love of cars and could tell you details of them without hesitation.
He recently followed his dream and opened Speak Easy Vapes in Kendallville. He absolutely loved and enjoyed having his own shop. Prior to that, he was a layout technician at Diversified Pattern in Avilla.
Jordan was a gentle soul, with a contagious smile, laugh and hugs. He could walk into a room full with complete strangers and leave with a room full of friends. He was one of a kind and everyone he came in contact with knew just that. He was so loved by all that knew him and will forever be missed.
Survivors include his parents, James and Cheryl Parker, of Avilla; brother, Bailey Parker, of Avilla; sister, Peyton (Jimmy) Beneke, of Avilla; father, Brian (Angie Augustyniak) Brothers, of Fort Wayne; sisters, Loren (Justin) Davis, of Fort Wayne, Taylor Martin, of Fort Wayne, and Ashley Martin of D.C.; grandparents, Marilyn McClure, of Fort Wayne, James (Janette) Parker, of LaOtto, Jill Baker, of Churubusco, and Elizabeth "Betsy" Brothers, of Ossian. Also surviving are nieces, Hadley Parker and Harper Beneke; many aunts, uncles, cousins; and a great number of friends.
Jordan was preceded in death by maternal grandfather, James McClure; and paternal grandfather, George Brothers.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., on Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, at Harper Funeral Homes, Avilla Chapel, 530 N. Main St., Avilla, with visitation one hour prior to the service.
The Rev. Michael Roeske, of St. Alban's Episcopal Church in Fort Wayne will officiate.
Visitation will also be held from 2-8 p.m., on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, at the funeral home.
Burial will be at Ege Catholic Cemetery.
Contributions in Jordan's memory may be directed to the Fort Wayne Pit Bull Coalition (www.fwpbc.com) or the Humane Society of Noble County.
To sign the online guestbook or leave a condolence, visit www.harperfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.