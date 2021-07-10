SHIPSHEWANA — Harvey Stutzman, 80, of Shipshewana, died at 5 a.m. on Friday, July 9, 202,1 at his residence. Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury, is in charge of arrangements.
