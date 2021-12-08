William Bellam
COLUMBIA CITY — William Fredrick Bellam, 84, of Columbia City, Indiana, died peacefully at his home at 11:05 p.m., on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021.
He was born on Feb. 5, 1937, in Huntington, Indiana, son of the late Fred B. and Marian (Lind) Bellam.
He graduated from South Side High School in Fort Wayne in 1954.
On July 13, 1954, he entered the U.S. Marine Corps. He became a motor transportation/stockman specialist. He was honorably discharged on July 12, 1957.
Attending trade school at General Telephone Company, he became a cable splicing expert in their cable department for 37 years, retiring in 1995.
On June 5, 1964, he married Alta Ann “Ginger” Houser. They made their first home in Fort Wayne, moving to Columbia City in 1981.
In his younger years, he enjoyed being outdoors, riding his motorcycle or boating in the summer months. He liked to read, especially history of WWII, becoming an expert about the subject. He also was interested in steam locomotives, studying their history and inner workings. Always a family man, he adored his grandchildren and spending time with them. In season, he followed the Green Bay Packers.
Surviving are his wife, “Ginger”; son, John (Linda) Bellam, of Columbia City; granddaughters, Brittany R. (Pat) Davis, Bridget R. (Scott) Moore and Stacie N. (Kyle) Fillman; great-grandson, Moses John “Moss” Fillman; great-granddaughter, Willow June “Willie” Fillman; and great-grandson, Charlie “Charleston” William Moore; sister, Linda S. Arven, of Fort Wayne; and brother, Richard J. (Gina) Bellam, of Angola.
He was preceded in death by brother-in-law, Victor Arven.
The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2021, at Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City.
Burial is at South Park Cemetery, with Military Honors.
Visitation is from noon until the service on Thursday at the funeral home.
Memorials are to Compassion International.
Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com.
