AVILLA — Terry A. Krider, 58, of Avilla, Indiana, passed away on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, at Parkview Randallia Hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
He was born in Columbia City, Indiana, on March 3, 1963, to Clarence and Alberta (Winebrenner) Krider.
He graduated from Churubusco High School in 1983.
Terry enjoyed tractor pulls, farming and his granddaughter, Melody. He was a truck driver with Fed-Ex for many years.
He is survived by two daughters, Haley (Brian) Fry and Autumn Wojcik; his parents, Clarence and Alberta Krider; one granddaughter, Melody; two sisters, Alice Herbst and Denise Woodcox; and a brother, Charles Krider.
He was preceded in death by a longtime companion, Marjorie R. Wojcik.
Memorial services will be held at 1 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, with calling two hours prior to the service at Sheets and Childs Funeral Home, Churubusco Chapel.
Memorials may be made to Riley Hospital for Children.
