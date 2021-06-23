SPENCERVILLE — Norma Jean Schmucker, 83, died Friday, June 18, 2021, at her home.
She was born on June 16, 1938, in Fort Wayne, making her the oldest of eight children of Homer and Maxine (Berberich) Frisby. Her parents preceded her in death.
She graduated from New Haven High School in 1956 and married John S. Schmucker on Sept. 5, 1959, in Fort Wayne, and he preceded her in death on April 26, 1996.
Surviving are: son Randy (Cindy) Schmucker of Spencerville; daughters, Cheri (Michael) Chambers of Punta Gorda, Florida, Karen (Steve) Eck of Spencerville; eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; Brothers, Robert (Cathy) Frisby of Port Charlotte, Florida, Donald (Nancy) Frisby of Port Charlotte, Florida, James Frisby of Cicero, Indiana, Thomas (Vicki) Frisby of Fort Wayne; sisters, Betty Miller of Sun City, Arizona, and Connie Frisby of Peoria, Arizona.
She was preceded in death by a son, Ronald Schmucker; a brother, Richard Frisby; and a sister, Carolyn Sue Frisby.
Norma was an excellent bookkeeper and co-owner of Schmucker Masonry. She owned and operated Mom’s Place in St. Joe for many years. She was a member of North Leo Mennonite Church and loved spending time with her family.
“She was our role model, loving sister, wife, mom, grandma & friend.”
She loved to shop and was no stranger to finding a good deal. She enjoyed swimming, Scrabble, making candies and listening to Johnny Cash. Her great personality made it easy for her to make people laugh and make each one feel special.
Calling will be held on Thursday from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Carnahan-Baidinger & Walter Funeral Home in Spencerville.
Services will be held on Friday at 10:30 a.m. with calling a half-hour before the service at Coburn Corners Church of Christ, 6813 CR 64, St. Joe, with Pastor Lynn Hart officiating.
Burial will be in Yaggy Cemetery, Grabill.
Memorials may be made in her name to Ronald McDonald House, 11109 Parkview Plaza Drive, Fort Wayne, IN 46845.
Arrangements are by Carnahan-Baidinger & Walter Funeral Home of Spencerville. To view an online obituary & sign the guestbook, please visit www.cbwfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.