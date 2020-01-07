WOLCOTTVILLE — James F. "Jim" Hullinger, 80, of Wolcottville, Indiana, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at Parkview Regional Hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
He was born on April 8, 1939, in Stone Bluff, Indiana, to Floyd and Loretta Mae (Meese) Hullinger.
He graduated from Decatur High School, and worked for International Harvester/Navistar, until his retirement in 1992.
He married Sharon Stuckey on June 11, 1960, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in New Haven.
In his free time, he enjoyed bow hunting, golfing, ice fishing, and especially enjoyed IU Basketball. He was a person who found joy in all four seasons of the year.
Jim was a devoted family man, loving husband and father, and above all, was strong in his Christian faith.
He was a member of St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church in Avilla.
Jim is survived by his wife of 59 years, Sharon Hullinger, of Wolcottville; sons, Steve (Judi) Hullinger, and Tony (Pam) Hullinger, all of Carmel; daughters, Liz Saillant, of Wolcottville, Diana (Harry) Hilligoss, of Pleasant Lake, and Cheryl (Brad) Talley, of Lafayette. Also surviving are 18 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; brothers, Bill (Shirley) Hullinger, Rick Hullinger, and Tom (Vickie) Hullinger; and sisters, Jean Clayton, Patsy (Bill) Kurtz, Kathy Beery, Sandy (Ken) Warner, Connie Cauble, and Cindy McLaughlin.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, Terry Hullinger.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m., Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, Avilla, with visitation one hour prior.
Visitation will also be from 5-8 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, at Harper Funeral Homes, Avilla Chapel, 530 N. Main St., Avilla, with a rosary service at 7:30 p.m.
Burial will take place at 2 p.m., on Thursday Jan 9, 2020, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Cemetery in New Haven.
Contributions in Jim's memory may be made to Masses, St. Mary Catholic Church or School in Avilla, or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
To sign the online guestbook or leave a condolence, visit www.harperfuneralhomes.com.
