FORT WAYNE — Hertha Clare Moran, 101, passed away on Thursday July 27, 2023, at Lutheran Life Villages of Pine Valley in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
She was born on July 10, 1922, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, the daughter of Herman M. and Clara (Diederich) Hoffman.
She was a graduate of South Side High School and Indiana University.
In 1946, she married Richard J. Moran and resided in Garrett for 53 years. She was the Director at Garrett Public Library for 28 years.
Hertha was a member of Trinity English Lutheran Church and Kappa Kappa Kappa.
Hertha is survived by her children, Barbara (Wolfhard) Ramm, of Alexandria, Virginia; Maureen Shippy, of Fort Wayne, Indiana; grandchildren, Nicholas Ramm, Michael Ramm, Tyler (Chelsea) Shippy and Eric (Stephanie) Shippy; and great-grandchildren, Addison, Aubrey, Ayda and Cooper Shippy.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Moran; and son, Thomas M. Moran; and son-in-law, Gary Shippy.
Memorial services will be held at 4 p.m., on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, at D.O. McComb and Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, 1320 E. Dupont Road, Fort Wayne Indiana, with visitation from 1-4 p.m., at the funeral home.
Private burial will be at Greenlawn Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Garrett Public Library Foundation or Trinity English Lutheran Church.
