WOLCOTTVILLE — Margaret Dorothy (Acker) Davis, 83, of Wolcottville, died Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, at Lutheran Life Villages in Kendallville.
She was born March 23, 1938, in Kendallville to Roy T. Acker Sr. and Dorothy (Winebrenner) Acker. She was a 1956 graduate of Kendallville High School.
On Aug. 11, 1973, she married Duane Wesley Davis and he preceded her in death.
Mrs. Davis retired in 2001 from Ohio Table Pad Company in LaGrange.
Surviving are three sons, Gary (Mylene) Acker of Rome City, Warren Acker of Rome City, and Mark Acker of LaGrange; a daughter, Brenda (Doug) Pettit of Middlebury; 11 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.
She was also preceded in death by a sister, Linda Smith; a brother, Roy Acker, Jr.; and a granddaughter.
Funeral services will be Friday at 11 a.m. at Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville Chapel, 222 S. State St., Kendallville, with Pastor Dan Lash officiating. Burial will follow at St. Gaspar Cemetery at Rome City.
Visitation is Thursday from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the funeral home and one hour prior to the service on Friday.
Share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.
