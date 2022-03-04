BUTLER — John C. Bassett, 44, of Butler, Indiana, died on Tuesday March 1, 2022, with his family at his side.
He was born in Montpelier, Ohio, on Feb. 15, 1978, to Jim “JB” and Joy (Smyth) Bassett. His father has preceded him in death and his mother survives in Butler.
John was a 1996 graduate of Hamilton High School and was also a graduate of American Marine Institute in Daytona, Florida.
He was a certified Marine mechanic. He worked for more than 20 years at Vulcraft in St. Joe.
He helped build race cars with Burkett Nester Race Cars, was an avid Michigan Wolverine fan and loved spending time with family and friends.
He is survived by his mother, Joy Bassett, of Butler; and a sister, Jennifer Bassett, of Butler.
John was preceded in death by his father; and grandparents, Charley and Margaret Smyth and Basil and Alice Bassett.
Services will be held at 3 p.m., on Saturday, March 19, 2022, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 875 S. Wayne St., Waterloo, Indiana.
Calling is on Friday, March 18, 2022, from 4-7 p.m., at the funeral home.
Memorials may be given in memory of John, to the DeKalb County Humane Shelter.
To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.
