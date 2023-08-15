KENDALLVILLE —Donnabelle Rowlison, 94, of Kendallville, Indiana, died on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, at Ascension Sacred Heart Village in Avilla, Indiana.
She was born on Aug. 8, 1929, in Ashley, Indiana, to Floyd and Dorothy M. (Mortorff) Refner.
She was a 1947 graduate of Ashley High School.
On Nov. 26, 1954, in Auburn, Indiana, she married Paul James “Jay” Rowlison. He preceded her in death on Sept. 26, 2007.
Mrs. Rowlison had worked at Kroger in Kendallville for 20 years and retired from the East Noble High School cafeteria.
She was a member of Trinity Church United Methodist and the Eastern Star in Ashley.
Donnabelle enjoyed antiques. She dearly loved going to the American Legion on Friday evenings with her husband and friends.
Surviving are a daughter, Jill (Bruce) Hamilton, of Angola; a son, Terry (Catherine) Rowlison, of Tullahoma, Tennessee; four grandchildren, April (Jared) Hoff, Lisa (Zach) Bell, Staci (Colin McGeoch) Rowlison and Tyler Jay Rowlison; and four great-grandchildren, Lily Hoff, Violet Bell, Hannah Bell and Harvey McGeoch.
She was also preceded in death by a sister, Betty Hasselman; and two brothers, Kenneth Refner and Robert Refner.
Visitation will be on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, from 11 a.m. to noon at Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville Chapel, 222 S. State St., Kendallville.
The funeral service will be held on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, at noon at the funeral home with the Rev. Drew Baker of Trinity Church United Methodist officiating.
Burial will follow at Lake View Cemetery, Kendallville.
Pallbearers are Tyler Rowlison, Zach Bell, Jared Hoff and Jon Hunter.
Preferred memorials may be directed to Trinity Church United Methodist in Kendallville.
Share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.
