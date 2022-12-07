Dessie Arnold
FORT WAYNE — Dessie J. Arnold, 70, of Columbia City, passed on at 7:15 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, at Stillwater Hospice, Fort Wayne.
She was born on Aug. 14, 1952, in Indianapolis, the daughter of Herbert and Vivian (Mulford) Arnold.
Dessie attended North Central High School, Indianapolis, and graduated with the Class of 1970. She then attended Butler University and graduated with the Class of 1974. Dessie also earned an associate degree in computer science from IPFW.
Dessie married Rich Dunbar in Indianapolis on April 14, 1982.
Dessie was a long-time member and violinist for the Fort Wayne Philharmonic from 1984-2016. She enjoyed nature, music, and volunteering for E.B. Feline Rehoming, Fort Wayne, and Humane Society of Whitley County.
Survivors include her husband, Rich Dunbar of Columbia City; brother, John (Nicole) Arnold of Carmel; and nephew, Jacob (Nakota) Arnold of Whitestown.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a nephew, Ariel Arnold.
A memorial gathering of family and friends will be held from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday at DeMoney-Grimes Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Drive, Columbia City.
Memorial contributions in memory of Dessie may be made to E.B. Feline Rehoming, Humane Society of Whitley County, or Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana.
Visit www.demoneygrimes.com to send family condolences or to sign the online guest register.
