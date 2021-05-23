KENDALLVILLE — Courtland Robert Griebel, 42, of Kendallville, passed away Friday, May 21, 2021, in Waterloo after a long battle with Huntington’s disease.
Courtland was born March 8, 1979, in Fort Wayne.
He was a 1997 graduate of DeKalb High School.
Courtland was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps.
He married Jill M. Nusbaum on Feb. 10, 2008, in Ashley, and she survives in Kendallville.
He worked for Bostwick-Braun in Ashley. He then went to work for Country Stone in Waterloo until his disease made it intolerable.
Courtland was a determined advocate for Huntington’s Disease research through the HD Center of Excellence in Indianapolis. He participated in several studies over the years as well as attending conferences and educating nursing home staff about this rare hereditary disease.
Courtland was a member of St. John’s United Church of Christ of Ashley.
He loved music of all kinds, except for country, and was an avid gamer.
Also surviving are a daughter, Lyla Amelie Griebel of Kendallville; stepfather, Rick Rhoads of Arizona; stepbrother, Jacob (Brittany) Rhoads of Arizona; stepsister, Jolleen (Mike) Schemenaur of Wabash; half-brother, Jeff (Tracie) Griebel of Auburn; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Terry and Kim Nusbaum of Waterloo; brother-in-law, Steven (Knoll) Nusbaum of Ashley; sister-in-law, Lori (Kurtis) Christlieb of Corunna; eight nieces, Cheyanna Griebel, Alexis Pedavoli, Journii Nusbaum, Taylor Nusbaum, Melody Nusbaum, Ava Christlieb, Nora Christlieb and Grace Christlieb; nephew, Hunter Nusbaum; great-niece, Briella Walters; and two great-nephews, Zaiden Burns and Kamden Rosado.
He was preceded in death by his father, Dennis W. Griebel; mother, Mary A. (Braden) Rhoads; sister, Chandra Griebel; and a great-nephew, Ethan Richard Christlieb.
A memorial service will take place at 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 25 at Auburn Church of Christ, 208 W. Eighteenth St., Auburn, with Andy Grimes officiating.
The family will receive friends from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, prior to the service at the church.
Memorials may be directed to an education fund for Courtland’s daughter, Lyla Griebel, in care of Jill Griebel.
To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.