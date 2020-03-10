Brian Clever Mar 10, 2020 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Brian Garnet Clever, 63, of Angola, Indiana, died peacefully surrounded by loved ones on Monday, March 2, 2020. Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home, Angola. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. KPC News Tweets from https://twitter.com/kpcnews/lists/kpc-staff Latest e-Edition The Herald Republican To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. The Star To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. The News Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Online Poll What impact will the coronavirus have on northeast Indiana? You voted: Little or no impact A significant short term impact A significant possibly long term health and economic impact An extremely serious impact Vote View Results Back Special Sections 2019-2020 The Phone Book Noble and LaGrange counties Get the Job: Health Care August 2019. Whitley County Chamber of Commerce 100th Anniversary 2019 Auburn in the Fall Fall Home Improvement 2019 Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesCoronavirus case confirmed in Noble CountyMan arrested for soliciting childParkview walk-in closed Monday for deep cleaningCrash kills Auburn teenagerStrand Theater reopens Friday under new managementFort Wayne man facing sexual misconduct chargeNoble County health officer says we can help slow spread of COVID-19Man arrested for allegedly choking womanDeAnn Booth out as EN girls coachBerkes acquitted of attempted murder Images Videos CommentedCan't our county leaders sanctify something more worthy in God’s creation? (1) Top Ads Albion Village 3-9-20 Stocks Market Data by TradingView Latest News Former library director dies at age 93 Tom Oates: Quarterback depth gives Badgers coach Paul Chryst no worries at critical position Steven M. Sipple: McCaffrey's long-term future clearly is at QB, but WR door open for now Cam Taylor-Britt's tone-setting message for Husker spring ball: 'Humble over hype' Red Report: Space for Spielman; Hickman moves outside; Farniok at guard; NIL announcement coming Garrett Alumni News Police Blotter Campus News
